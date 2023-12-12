By

The outliers, in motorcycling, are generally seen coming from a young age, and that is when they reach MotoGP when they really get their doctorate, but none of those who manage to be crowned in the queen class forget the path taken to reach the top, because winning the titles in the small categories is not an easy task nor something that anyone can achieve. One who has achieved this is Pedro Acosta and in less time than anyone else, because his two titles won in just three seasons are something that no other driver has ever done before, not even Rossi, who needed four years for the first two of his nine world championships, nor Márquez, It took him five courses to conquer the first two of the eight he has.

All this has arrived without yet turning 20 years old. Exactly at 19 years and 171 days. This is how the Tiburón de Mazarrón spends it, the new jewel of world motorcycling who will arrive in the queen class in 2024 with all honors, a rider whose charm and drive goes beyond even what he does on the asphalt. And it is that The personality of this Murcian is one of those that does not leave indifferent and those who attract attention for their spontaneity and naturalness, saying what they think without caring if what they say is good or bad.

““I don't come here to make friends.” is one of the phrases that accompanies him on his successful journey towards MotoGP, because he is one of those who takes no prisoners. Remember the best Jorge Lorenzo, brazen, daring and brave upon his arrival to the queen class in 2008. They are both led by the same representative, Albert Valera, who also looks after the interests of Aleix Espargaró and Jorge Martín, drivers who are already his new rivals and to whom he will seek to make things difficult since his debut in the maximum competition. He will do it from the handlebars of a GASGAS, which is actually a KTM painted red and with which, after adapting, no objective is set, but with which nothing is ruled out either.

If anyone can win a race in his first year among the best it is him, as they did before pilots of the relevance of Márquez, Lorenzo or Pedrosa. These are the mirrors in which Pedro can look at himself, and something that is available to very few. The Acosta era in MotoGP is about to begin, but first we must celebrate once again their Moto2 and Moto3 titles, because they represent an unprecedented and historic two in three that will be difficult to see again.