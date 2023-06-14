Pedro Acosta regained the 25 points he lost in the Le Mans crash in the previous Moto2 Grand Prix. A Grand Prix in which Tony Arbolino took the victory, the second of the year, and increased the gap in the general standings to 25 points.

However, the Italian once again proved his consistency and finished second at Mugello, so the Spaniard’s third win of the year, after Portimao and Austin, meant a cut of just five points in the overall standings. , which the Marc VDS rider continues to dominate with 119 points, twenty more than the KTM rider (99).

“I don’t consider the zero at Le Mans as a mistake, when you’re pushing to catch another rider you can’t talk about a mistake, it’s racing and these things can happen. I have to thank the team because last year I crashed in France, almost at the same point, and they didn’t tell me anything. In fact, they worked harder to give me a fast bike in the opening laps, which penalized us at Le Mans.”

Acosta not only won in Italy, but he did so by dominating every single solo lap. Very similar to how he dominated last year on the Tuscan circuit.

“The Mugello race was different from last year, where we had Aron Canet very close until his crash. This time there was more work, the conditions were different. We lost a lot of rear grip, which I think it won’t happen again at Sachsenring, but overall we’ve improved.”

While winning big, dominating from start to finish is always satisfying, by nature Acosta is a rider who loves battle.

“Winning like this is safer for the championship. I like races where you fight with the other riders and with a bit of show, but this was a circuit where we could win like this. In Germany we’ll see, Sam Lowes is he was strong there, he was fast last year too. The Boscoscuro with more temperature will be good, there will be more people fighting”.

Despite winning three races, more than anyone else, Arbolino’s strength makes him a good contender for the championship.

“He is getting something in the races to make up, we get more in qualifying to get rid of the risks of the starts and the first laps, to be more competitive at the start and fight with Alonso Lopez and Arbolino, who are more competitive at the start of the race, while we are more competitive in the end. We have to reduce the gap little by little and see if we can finish the hat-trick with a gap of less than 10 points”, referring to the Italian Marc VDS driver.

Being the ruler of the championship and being 20 points behind the leader can create anxiety for Acosta who, even if he doesn’t say so, has set himself the goal of going on vacation first in the general standings.

“I’d like to go on holiday as leader. The important thing is to stay ahead in all the races and keep improving. This year, podiums will count for a lot. I’m not anxious, there are still many points up for grabs: even if I hadn’t scored until today, I still have options, there are 375 points to distribute,” explains Acosta, who everyone considers to be the strongest rider in the category at the moment.

“We maintained a good level all weekend in Italy, but I can’t say I’m the strongest if I’m not the leader of the world championship. Right now the pressure to finish first is on him (Arbolino), not on of me”.

Acosta’s options for 2024

During the presentation of the race, on DAZN, it was said that Acosta will communicate to KTM by 30 June what he wants to do in 2024 and that he has already made his decision, which is to make the leap to MotoGP.

“On TV, everyone explains the situation as they see fit. It’s true that there’s a deadline at the end of the month, but I’ve been saying it for two months. My main objective is KTM, there are many options, both to go up and to stay in Moto2. The option to stay is the one I like the least, but I’m considering it. KTM is the one that pushed me up and this is the best path for my career,” he explained.

“The decision depends on both parties, if I want to go up but there’s no room, there’s just no room. You can’t work miracles. Just as if they wanted me to go up but I didn’t feel ready, I couldn’t, full stop. We’re in the same situation. I think these decisions need to be made together, avoiding mistakes. They have a lot of people behind them to make these kinds of decisions and I’m sure they’ll do it well.”

A leap into MotoGP which, if it were to take place, would mean entering a completely different category, with a new format and Sprint races, as well as a competitive level which is costing many injuries this year.

“People go full throttle, as is normal. Few laps, few points and the chance to say everything at the end, there’s more excitement and more contacts. What I don’t like about Sprint races is that sometimes there are they are somewhat absurd penalties: everyone goes full throttle, we get hit but nobody wants to throw anyone down, it’s the races”.

“Until I try it I can’t say whether I like the new format or not, but I also see the short race as the long one: I would remove some laps because at Mugello, as we have seen, in the end Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi were left alone in the last laps,” said the shark of Mazarrón.

