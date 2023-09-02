Saturday, September 2, 2023, 11:47



Once again, the best times achieved during P1 Moto2 and Moto3 could not be beaten in the afternoon sessions. The high temperatures in the second training sessions prevented lowering the records during the morning. In the intermediate category, Ai Ogura led P1 and that same record earned him the combined of the day, ahead of the Spanish Pedro Acosta (second), Alonso López and Arón Canet.

After what was seen in P1, four drivers were in a fist at one lap: Ai Ogura, Pedro Acosta, Alonso López and Arón Canet. All of them in 40 thousandths. The Japanese joined the Spanish party, but the high temperatures when P2 was held prevented any of them from overtaking the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider.

Ogura’s time remained intact at the top of the combined, while in P2 the fastest was Manu González, fifth in the combined. Tony Arbolino, Pedro Acosta’s greatest rival in the fight for the title, continues to suffer in the first sessions. The Italian finished 11th in today’s combined.

As for the rest of the Spaniards in Moto2, Albert Arenas finished the seventh day of the combined, Sergio García was ninth and Fermín Aldeguer from Murcia, fourteenth. In the provisional Q1, in the absence of today’s P3, are Marcos Ramírez (20th), Borja Gómez from San Javier (24th) and Izan Guevara (26th)

«Since the beginning of the year the rival for the championship was myself. He was the one who could mess her up very fat or the one who could save her papers. Now I’m protecting myself. Montmeló is not a circuit where things come easy, but we have a good rhythm and we are going for the race”, said Pedro Acosta after a good first day for him at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Fly Aleix Espargaró



Meanwhile, in MotoGP, Aleix Espargaró flew on the first day of the Catalan Grand Prix, breaking the circuit’s absolute record, something that is not usual on a Friday in MotoGP, and demonstrating the level of the rider from Granollers on this track. But also the level of the Aprilia, since both he and his teammate Maverick Viñales signed a double in the two practice sessions with which the grand prix began.

“Our bike works very well here, we already knew that before we came, but we have to take it step by step. Last year Quartararo was not seen all weekend and he gave a recital on Sunday and we already know that Bagnaia starts quietly on Fridays. My objective and my dream is to fight for victory and with this first day we are going in the right direction”, commented a confident Aleix Espargaró, the favorite. On the other side of the box, Maverick Viñales also claimed his candidate status. “We ride the same bike, there are no excuses not to fight him.”

It only took one day on the track for some like Álex Márquez to see the “unbeatable” Aprilias on this circuit. And that the Ducatis took seven of the top ten positions, but always behind Aleix and Maverick. The almighty red motorcycles start in Montemló from the second step, although it would not be the first time that they take a big step forward as the weekend progresses. At the moment, practically all his artillery met the objective of Friday, finishing in the top 10 that gave direct access to Q2. And accompanying the two Aprilias and the seven Ducatis, the KTM that is making the difference this year, that of the South African Brad Binder.

The last six classified had Japanese mechanics, with their own hierarchy. First the two Yamaha and closing the classification the four Honda: Marc Márquez, Takaaki Nakagami, Iker Lecuona and Joan Mir, in that order.