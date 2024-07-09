by VALERIO BARRETTA

Acosta goes into the break with a 7th place

Peter Coast was undoubtedly one of the most pleasant surprises of MotoGP 2024. The Spaniard closed the first part of his rookie season with sixth place in the riders’ championship and is the best KTM rider, ahead of the official Brad Binder, with whom he will be teammate next year.

Acosta’s words

After a weekend of “break” at Assen, Acosta returned to the front, finishing seventh at the Sachsenring despite a poor start (14th after the first lap). These are his words after the German GP: “It was a tough race overall, after a weekend with some issues, but somehow It was good to have these difficulties before going to the factory in Austria next week, as we will be able to work on these issues together“.

“Overall we are satisfied with the first half of the seasonwe made progress race after race, but there is still a long way to go“.

Fernandez’s words

“It was a tough, long race and we kept struggling with rear grip, a problem we had in general all weekend.“, added Augusto Fernandez14th at the finish line at Sachsenring but then dropped back to 16th due to irregular tyre pressure. “The positive side is that we are back to having a better feeling with the bike, a better level, because we were closer to the rest of the Pierer Mobility riders in terms of lap times here in Germany. It is good for us to know that and to go into the summer break with this feeling, and we will see if we can be competitive also at Silverstone.“.