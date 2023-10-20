A MotoGP without bitter rivalries

Over the last twenty-five years the MotoGP had reached the pinnacle of its own popularity when there were two competing for the world title pilots who fought each other with no holds barred. Shoulders on the track and in front of the microphones, centaurs capable of leaving no stone unturned on a psychological level. How can we forget the all-Italian rivalry between Valentino Rossi and Max Biaggi, but also that between Rossi and Marc Marquez, or that between Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo.

In recent years the controversies have subsided a lot and even this season there hasn’t been a word out of place between the two title contenders Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, as happened last year in the fight between Bagnaia himself, Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargarò. Friendship and total respect that make Thursday press conferences almost boring and monotonous, where the riders often exchange compliments with each other.

The thoughts of Pedro Acosta

He intervened on the issue Pedro Acosta, very young talent, Moto3 champion and current Moto2 leader, who will line up on the MotoGP starting grid next year. On the premier class podcast he explained: “What I do now is what I would like to see on television if I were still a spectator. People want to see track battles and celebrations while now they are all friends and they all have a good relationship. People want to see fights like Pedrosa vs Lorenzo, Marquez vs Rossi, Lorenzo vs Marquez, Rossi vs Gibernau. This is what people want to see. Verstappen, for example, is super aggressive in F1 and the public wants it that way.”

Speaking about his prospects for a 2024 debut with KTM, he said: “I don’t have many expectations. Last year they had a lot of anticipation when I moved to Moto2 and as a result I crashed many times, because I put too much pressure on myself. I’ll just think about going to the track, having fun and learning from Augusto Fernandez, Jack Miller, Dani Pedrosa and Brad Binder. I intend to learn from everyone, understand how the electronics work, the fins, the aerodynamics. For me, racing in MotoGP is a dream and having achieved it like this is even better.” concluded Acosta.