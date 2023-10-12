An armchair for Acosta

In recent months, the strange situation of KTM has emerged, which had five riders under contract for 2024 with only four bikes available. With Jack Miller and Brad Binder in the official team and Pol Espargarò and Augusto Fernandez in GasGas, he had in fact added Pedro Acosta, to which the Austrian manufacturer had guaranteed passage to the top class. KTM tried to ask Dorna for two more bikes for the next championship, but received a negative response.

And so Pit Beirer was forced to leaf through the daisies, opting to demote Pol Espargarò to test driver with the promise of a wild card, a decision defined as “by mutual agreement” between the parties. Pedro Acosta therefore obtained theofficial status of his promotion to the premier class, where he will have Augusto Fernandez alongside him in the GasGas team directed by the expert Hervé Poncharal. Acosta is currently the leader of the Moto2 world championship, with a 50 point advantage over rival Tony Arbolino.

Acosta’s words at the press conference

“MotoGP? Finally it was official. It took a long time, but now I can focus on finishing the Moto2 championship. It will be fantastic to be in the garage with Augusto Fernandez, I will be able to learn from him even in my first year in MotoGP. The wait for 2024? Right from the start I told KTM what I thought and they pushed to give me the best option. I didn’t get too distracted, given that I have one of the best managers in the paddock.

The challenge of MotoGP? I’m not thinking about it at the moment, I have to finish Moto2 in the best way and only at the end will I think about something else. In KTM there are other fast riders, like Brad and Jack and also Augusto. It won’t be easy to deal with them, but I’ll try.

The Moto2 world championship? I know that last year I lost the championship at the beginning, I learned from Augusto that without stressing myself too much I could achieve good results.

Other teams in MotoGP? From day one KTM wanted and financed my career and I had to give them this opportunity. Their competitiveness is high, they are close to Ducati. I want to move up the ranks with them and within a couple of years the KTM will be the best bike on the grid.”