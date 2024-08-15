Peter Acosta of the GasGas KTM team, sixth in the world championship, participated in the press conference on Thursday of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, the eleventh round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

Prospects for Austria

“Our motorbike was born a few kilometres from here and this is one of the best tracks for usalthough we don’t know exactly for me. It’s definitely a good starting point to start getting good results again.”

The recovery

“In the last races there was a combination of factors that meant we were not competitive. I think that in Austria, Aragon and Misano we will have the chance to become competitive again. Pol will be here, the factory is working hard and I am sure we will make progress.”

The pressure

“I wouldn’t call it that. There’s pressure when you’re fighting for the world championship.. In my case there are not many races where I feel at home like this one, maybe Valencia. This is one of the best GPs for our bike and for the team members. I don’t think there is any extra pressure, it’s a normal race.”

The motorbike used by Pol Espargarò

“I don’t know anything. Tomorrow there is FP1 and then the tests where we will try to get to Q2. This is a question for the future.”