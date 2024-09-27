Fresh from the two zeros collected in the long races at Misano, Pedro Acosta began the Mandalika weekend by gaining the pass for thedirect access to Q2 tomorrow afternoon. A good result for the Spanish rider from KTM who during this season has been one of the few to occasionally pose a threat to Ducat’s hegemony.

Acosta, who climbed to the top step of the podium in Indonesia last year in Moto2, achieved the eighth fastest time in Practice, making him the second best rider – after Fabio Quartararo – not riding a Ducati. The Mazarron Shark was also the only one, among the four KTMsto immediately obtain a direct ticket for the hot phase of qualifications.

“It was an overall positive day – declared Acosta at the end of the shift – with many improvements made to the bike that allowed us to make a good step forward between the morning and the afternoon. We were missing something in the fast laps, but we maintained a competitive and positive race pace. We have to make some decisions for tomorrow’s sprint, but we are on the right track.”.