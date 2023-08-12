Pedro Acosta: an ‘intellectual’ phenomenon

“The world championship is a circus and we are the clowns of the circus”. Pedro Acosta in his debut year in Moto3 – in which he immediately conquered the world title – he immediately stood out for an uncommon depth of thought especially for a kid of his age. Even when he met a sacred monster like Marc Marquez, the 2004 class did not reveal any particular emotion nor any awe in front of the face of the MotoGP cover (‘charge’ given to the Catalan phenomenon directly by the new chief commercial officer Dan Rossomondo ).

A year ago Pedro Acosta moved to Moto2 and this year he is the leader in the middle class with already a ‘ticket’ for MotoGP in his pocket which will be made official in the next few days in conjunction with KTM’s home Grand Prix in Austria at Red Bull Ring. Acosta has already gone through that phase in his Moto3 days in which your every movement is filmed by a camera: “I was 16, I entered Moto3 and I suddenly had more cameras on me than Márquez or Quartararo. All day I was followed by a camera, people went crazy, especially in Spain. It was harder than now that I’m almost 20 years old. But we have to understand people, they are fans and we can be their heroes. So we have to understand that when people come to a race, they want pictures and everything. It’s part of the job”said Acosta in an interview with the magazine speedweek. com.

Through the introduction of the Sprint format, Dorna has tried to increase the visibility of the MotoGP, a move that has already produced the first obvious results in terms of television audience. According to Acosta, however, the World Championship cannot ‘afford’ television rights to be in the hands of pay TV: “We have a problem: in many countries people have to pay to watch the races on TV – added Acosta – this is not a good thing. When I was little, I remember that in every restaurant at lunchtime you could see the races on TV. Maybe you don’t like it, maybe you don’t care to watch the races, but you’ve always watched them. How can we make MotoGP known to today’s people if we don’t give everyone the opportunity to see it? In a family with two children, if the mother doesn’t work and only the father does, the first thing they will do is cut off the pay TV channels. I think hard times are coming.”