Acosta ‘King of Moto2’

While the battles for the title continue in Moto3 and MotoGP with two races to go before the end of the championship, the last Malaysian Grand Prix offered his verdict in Moto2: Pedro Acosta is mathematically world champion of the category. A 4th place would have been enough for the 19-year-old Spaniard to win his second career title after the one achieved two years ago in Moto3, and the conclusion of this season will automatically bring the 2004 class MotoGPwhere a new adventure awaits him riding the KTM of the GasGas Tech-3 team.

Growth after the bad memories of 2022

The second position obtained in Sepang and the error of Arbolino, who finished almost outside the Top-10, allowed the young talent to celebrate after the failed match point in Australia, with the Spaniard venting his emotions to the microphones of DAZN: “Pedro Acosta world champion. He sounds good, he looks f**king awesome – he has declared – the other day I saw that two years have passed since the Portimao title and I had many memories. Many people wrote to me today, and it’s all thanks to them, because last year I had a hard time. During the celebrations I saw a photo of my fall in 2022, and I remembered all the times I fell, things didn’t go well for me. It’s the most complex aspect of when you win a world championship, because now everything is beautiful and you only remember the positive things. This year it helped me a lot: I think we have gained a lot of consistency, which last season, honestly, caused us to lose the title or not improve. It’s been an incredible three years for Ajo Motorsport. He made me grow up and they were like my parents. I think the whole World Cup was won by them.”

The mistakes of 2023

A victory which for Acosta is the result of long work aimed at not repeating the same missteps as in 2022, when he made his debut in Moto2 after the victory achieved in Moto3. A championship, the one still underway, however not without difficulties, such as the accident that occurred in Le Mans and the crashed during the deployment lap at Phillip Island: “I think this year, thanks to last year’s hard work, we really understood what winning a world championship really means – commented – it’s true that we made very few mistakes this year, but the accident at Le Mans hurt me a lot and it’s still present. In Australia I locked myself in my room and didn’t even have dinner. When you respect someone so much, as I do with the people on the team, I was ashamed to say: “How good they are and how wrong I was”. It was a mistake that could have been forgiven in the first year in the world championship, but not in those cases, and much less at that stage of the season.”

From the beginning to the future in MotoGP

A goal that also made Acosta remember the emotions he experienced before his debut in the MotoGP, useful for his career both in sporting and human terms: “Before entering the World Cup I was without a team for a week, and after signing I told my manager Albert Valera: “It went well for me.” I arrived as a kid who didn’t even know how the motorcycle screen worked. I just knew that when the lights came on I had to change gear. I played the first season without my parents coming, and that’s when I stopped being that shy kid who had trouble speaking. Now all I have to do is enjoy it. I have two races left with this team and I think they will be the two best of my entire career. I run with less pressure and with the experience of having fought for a title. Busy days like this are better if they are like this.”. In conclusion, in the statements reported by his team’s official website, Acosta concluded with this sentence: “If you aim for the moon, if you fail you will land on the stars – he concluded – today I don’t want to cry because there are still two races to play with the team; in Valencia I will cry because I don’t want to leave”.