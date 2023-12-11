Waiting for the rookie

On the occasion of the next world championship, MotoGP will welcome the Moto2 world champion Pedro Acosta as a new rookie. The Spaniard, a true protagonist in the intermediate class of the MotoGP, will join the team GasGas Tech3 after a career in the cadet categories in which he made the best of his repertoire both on the track and on a psychological level. Despite being only 19 years of age, the young talent managed to manage the pressure as best as possible during his world championship challenges in both Moto3 and Moto2, emerging victorious in both cases.

The desire of the fans

Then there is another more 'old school' aspect that characterizes the Iberian, and this time for a theme that does not exclusively concern the driving style. Speaking in the official MotoGP podcast, Acosta played the role of the enthusiast, believing that for the spectator it is more enjoyable to witness battles between riders who are particularly rivals among themselves than to challenges between opponents who consider themselves friends, with the therefore reduced risk of episodes that can generate mutual accusations: “Now we see that everyone is so friendly and has a good relationship with everyonei – he explained – but people want to see battles like those between Pedrosa and Lorenzo, between Marquez and Rossi, or Lorenzo with Marquez, Rossi with Biaggi or even Rossi with Gibernau. People want this! Look at how aggressive Verstappen is in F1, people want that“.

Waiting for MotoGP

Surprising already from the first tests in Valencia, Acosta will leave the team Red Bull KTM Ajo for the first time since 2021, but reiterated his happiness at having achieved his personal goal of landing in the premier class: “It was a dream to get to the world championship as an official KTM rider – he added – it was great to be part of the Red Bull KTM Ajo team and eventually I grew up with them. Because of this I was pushing hard to have a fifth bike in MotoGPso I can bring my whole team to MotoGP, but sometimes life isn't easy and I understand that. It was my ideal dream, but it is what it is“.