There has been a lot of talk about the commitment that Pedro Acosta, 2021 Moto3 world champion and current leader of the Moto2 championship, has with KTM to move up to the premier class in 2024 with the Mattighofen factory team, but the rider himself admitted last weekend in Jerez who would also agree to do it with the satellite structure.

KTM’s start to the season and the extraordinary level shown by Brad Binder, winner of two Sprints, and Jack Miller, are a strong enough argument to induce any young rider to look to MotoGP astride an RC16, but in the case of Acosta there is also a question of commitment and loyalty to the Austrian house.

“I’ve been riding the KTM for five years, three in the World Championship and two in the Red Bull Rookies Cup. They were the first who, when I was without a team before arriving at the World Championship, told me that if I didn’t find a bike, they would have given me another year in the Rookies, to make me feel safe,” said Acosta last Sunday in Jerez, questioned by Motorsport.com.

“As I said last year, my priority is KTM. My priority is to wear orange, I understand it will be difficult because both Brad and Jack are doing great. So if not, we will wear red. I trust a lot of them gave me a bike when I got to Moto3. So why not? I hope they’ll give me one when I go to MotoGP”, a step that, if things continue like this, will take place next season.

After suffering from some injuries which halted his progression last season on his Moto2 debut, Acosta has shown an important point of maturity this year and that he is fully focused on his goal of winning the championship.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Ajo Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In Jerez, even if he would have liked to win at home, in front of his fans, Acosta managed to keep his cool and conquer a second place that puts him in the lead of the World Championship.

“First with zero points ahead of second, so I’m not even in the lead,” said the Spaniard with his usual mischief after last Sunday’s race.

“We have to be happy, the team worked very well, last year we suffered a lot in some conditions and this year we’re seeing that we’re quite competitive. In Argentina, where we didn’t do well, we were in front, we made a leap of quality in qualifying on Saturday, we were fast in Jerez, where we struggled last year… I think the work is good and no team has stayed on the circuit until 10.30 in the evening to talk to me on Saturday Being so united and with the same goal is what allows us to follow the line we are holding”.

With two wins in the first three races (Portimao and Austin), in Jerez Acosta secured second place ahead of a Sam Lowes who surprised with his extraordinary pace. This leads us to think that the Spaniard’s “plan” is for the long term in the championship, rather than aiming for victories by taking maximum risks.

“With or without a plan in Jerez it would have been very difficult to win. When he passed me in the race I thought about passing him at turn 1 in the best possible way and slowing him down somehow. But he didn’t give me the chance to do so. We didn’t have a plan, we have a goal, which is not to always be the fastest, but to score as many points as possible in each race. In Argentina it meant finishing first, in Austin it meant winning and in Jerez it meant finishing second. The important thing is to have the consistency that we lacked last year,” said Acosta, increasingly mature and focused on his goals.