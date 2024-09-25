Too many mistakes at Misano

The two rounds at Misano were not particularly easy, from the point of view of the results, for Peter Acosta. The Spaniard from KTM-GasGas scored points in both Italian Sprint races, but ended up on the ground and without points in the two ‘long’ GPs. Two consecutive zeros that earned him the overtaking in the standings by Brad Binder. The ‘Shark’ from Mazarron, however, is more interested in his learning process race after race than in the internal ‘derby’ at KTM.

Landing in Asia

Now the Asian tour begins for MotoGP and the first round is in Indonesia. A track, that of Mandalika, that Acosta has shown he knows how to tame very well winning the Moto2 race last year.

The Spanish rookie is however convinced that he can play his cards even in the top class: “This week we will return to a different track after two consecutive rounds in Misano, but looking at last year’s results, Indonesia had gone quite well for Binder and Miller, so I think the layout will suit our bikeOf course, as always, we will have to learn and try some things first, but we hope to be able to adapt well and be competitive from Friday.”.