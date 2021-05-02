The qualifiers are exhausted. The earthquake that is causing the mazarronero Pedro Acosta in the Motorcycle World Championship it is unprecedented. Not even the greatest of this sport, such as Ángel Nieto, Valentino Rossi, Marc Márquez, Jorge Lorenzo or Michael Doohan, signed such a brilliant premiere. This Sunday in Jerez, the young rider of the Red Bull KTM Ajo team He again completed an incredible comeback and, starting from 13th place, he overtook rivals to achieve a sensational victory. His last lap was stark and he took advantage of the fall of Oncu and his teammate Masiá in the last corner to prevail with some calm in the final stretch.

The pilot of Port of Mazarrón, from only 16 years, thus becomes the first driver in the entire history of the World Championship to win three races in a row without having reached the age of 17. Furthermore, it is the first to get on the podium in the first four races he has disputed. Of course, it increases its difference with respect to its competitors in the general Moto3 classification (they are already two races on the margin) and consolidates its candidacy for the title. A dream that is very real.

“It has been difficult. Here I usually have some problems with my riding style. It is not a circuit that suits me as well as others », confessed in the closed park the still much more leader of the World Championship in the small category. Despite managing to sign a fantastic victory, Acosta was sincere saying that he believed that “Romano and Deniz have been better, they had more rhythm”. But the tremendous mess that formed in the last corner of the last lap gave him a hand, although apparently he does not need it, the very young pilot from Mazarron.