The from Mazarron Pedro Acosta, only 16 years old, signed this Sunday afternoon a formidable premiere at the Moto3 World Championship, at the Qatar GP held at the Losail circuit. The pilot from Puerto de Mazarrón, who already warned by setting the best time in free practice on Friday, fought until the last moment for victory and finally finished second, a magnificent position for a newbie like him. It only surpassed him, and by very little, his partner Jaume Masiá. The Valencian, who shares the team with Acosta in the Red Bull KTM Ajo, took the victory after containing the onslaught of the Mazarron in an exciting last lap. Third was South African Darryn Binder, the main favorite for the title.

Acosta started from eleventh place, after a discreet official training session on Saturday, but very soon we saw that he would be the protagonist of the race. He came out with the knife between his teeth, he pulled everything forward and in the first laps he was already ruling the race, along with Masiá, Sasaki, Binder, Guevara and Sergio García. And there he endured until the end. He could not win, but tied a second place that tastes like a victory. Excellent debut for Acosta, a gravel rider who this year will have a lot to do with his first season in the Moto3 World Championship.