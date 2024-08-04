Trails, Acosta gets angry

What happened during the Q2 Silverstone was certainly nothing new. It is not the first time that in qualifying the drivers have been ‘waiting for time’ in search of the best driver to tag along with. take the trail. Bagnaia thundered in interviews for a “ridiculous situation“, while Marc Marquez – who was behind him in a brawl with the VR46s – shrugged, explaining that he didn’t feel called into question.

Peter Acosta instead supported Bagnaia’s complaint: “I agree with him. I can understand waiting for other drivers in the pitlane, or at the exit of the lap. But the worst thing is to do it by stopping in the middle of the track, screwing up the laps of others. This is unfair to me. We are not stupid.we know where we disturb the oncoming riders and where we don’t. And it has already happened in many races and we need to stop it.”

Acosta raises the issue of security

The KTM GasGas rider is quite angry: “I understand if it happens by mistake and you don’t realize it. It can happen. But when it becomes a normal thing it’s dangerous. It happens in Moto3 and Moto2. It’s for safety, new ones and for the whole championship. If you are fast enough to win, it doesn’t matter if you start first or fifth. But if this becomes a tradition every weekend, it starts to get heavy.”