Pedro Acosta continues to make history in Motorcycling. He is the only driver in history to get on the podium in the first four races. He does not stop there, he is also the youngest driver to achieve three consecutive victories in a Grand Prix.

A real madness about the 16-year-old boy who started from decit-third position, climbing positions and achieving victory at the Ángel Nieto Circuit in Jerez, although he was about to fall on the last lap but managed to hold the bike and overtake Oncu.

“It was a tough race, Deniz (Oncu) and Romano had a better pace than the others, but we are at the home GP and everything had to be done to win,” Acosta told DAZN after the race.

The race was exciting as four drivers were in the shortlist to emerge victorious at the Andalusian circuit. Oncu, Masia, Binder and Acosta himself fought to be crowned, but in the ‘last lap’ the first three went to the ground, leaving the Murcian alone to cross the finish line. It was Masíá, who arrived in second place in the World Cup, who fell to the ground, dragged by the Turkish Oncu, and that Binder also suffered the consequences of the fall. The Mazarron is a solo leader in the world championship, he has a 51-point advantage over his pursuer Niccolo Antonelli, who finished eighth. Without a doubt, Acosta has the wood of a champion.