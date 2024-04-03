Pedro Acosta all-out on TV

The guest of Pedro Acosta to the program El Hormiguero of the Spanish broadcaster Antenna 3 perfectly describes this phenomenon destined to take up the legacy of Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez in terms of histrionic and charismatic character capable of attracting attention and bewitching the public (an example? “I'm poor, I go home in the van“ ).

“Overtaking Marc Marquez in Qatar? It was harder than it seemed on television, it was good. It was my first race, they told me to show I had the balls and I did. It's normal to be the pain in the ass towards Marquez as he was a bit towards Valentino Rossi”. Regarding overtaking and duels, Pedro Acosta wanted to underline a significant aspect in the three years preceding his debut in MotoGP in terms of cleanliness in overtaking and in general impeccable riding behavior even towards his opponents: “I've never been in Race Direction since I raced in the MotoGP, but it's normal to get hot when you're overtaken. I always want to give a bit of 'gravy' to the public who come to the circuit or who watch us on TV. Compared to car races, we on motorbikes risk getting hurt when overtaking, it's like looking death in the face and seeing who raises his head the most.”

Pedro Acosta has already gone through a difficult time in terms of injuries, a step that should not be overlooked when it comes to weighing his maturity: “In 2022 I broke my femur and this injury could have saved me from a lot of things because I was a little out of it. I really hurt myself.”. Acosta has made no secret that he has a certain level of ego: “I have a big ego. About my videos on YouTube” and is aware of being privileged thanks to the family's sacrifices: “How do I define myself as a driver? I have fun and they pay me for it, what more could I want? I owe everything to my parentsif they hadn't put my job and home at risk for my career I wouldn't be here, but fishing with my father.”