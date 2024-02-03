The shark acts as a hare

The last day of the Sepang shakedown test gave a beautiful smile to Pedro Acosta. In fact, the Spanish rookie, despite a couple of falls, completed day-3 with the best time of the round. These are clearly times that are not worth much also because, compared to what will be the official tests on 6-8 February, not all the owners of the Ducati maxi-patrol were present on the track.

The two-time world champion, highly anticipated by the public in his debut year in the top class, however gave the impression of having already well adapted to MotoGP racing carsdespite the fact that he still doesn't fully feel like a rider in the premier category of the MotoGP.

Work and growth

“It was three days of great work – Acosta himself explained to the official MotoGP channel – it's true that we spent most of the time trying to adapt my riding style, understand the MotoGP tires and train for the race distance“.

“We were also able to ride a bit in the wet. The good times? I still don't feel fully like a MotoGP rider – El Tiburón admitted again – not currently. But on the single lap we go well and also on the pace, which is the most important thing. In the wet? The feeling with the bike and the tires was good. We are happy”he concluded.