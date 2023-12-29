Pedro Acosta's debut in MotoGP is one of the most anticipated moments of the 2024 season. The rider from Murcia shone in the lower categories, winning two titles in his first three years as a World Championship rider: the Moto3 title in 2021, won as a rookie, and the Moto2 title in 2023, the category that was most clearly decided this year.

After the mess of the KTM riders, with five riders for four places, has been resolved, the rider from Mazarron will land in GasGas, where he will have Augusto Fernandez as a teammate, and where everyone expects great growth from him, even if it will only be his first season in the premier class.

Acosta has already been able to test his bike in the Valencia tests in November, where he finished 18th, but not too far from the leaders. In this way he has fueled the fire of those who want to see him win in MotoGP as soon as possible, as there are those who think that it won't be long before he is in the top group. The Spaniard, however, knows that he has to take it easy, as he confirmed in an interview with RTVE. But that doesn't mean he will give up his philosophy.

In his vision of the World Championship, Acosta has always maintained that at the moment the riders are guilty of cronyism and that it is necessary to “stir up the hornet's nest”, as they say. The two-time champion has repeatedly cited the example of the battle between Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi as an example of what people want to see.

In an interview given to the Spanish public television “Telediario”, the young man maintained this mentality and recalled that he will not go up to MotoGP to increase his list of friends: “I like to be aggressive on and off the track. The 'Shark of Mazarron' takes no prisoners and doesn't come to make friends.”

The Spaniard has spoken about the possibility of being Marc Marquez's teammate in the future, although he acknowledges that he still has a long way to go before he can think about it: “We all know who Marc Marquez is and how talented he is, it would be stupid not to think about it. First I have to try to be competitive to become Marc's teammate. The road to get there is still long,” he explained.

“In Moto2 it didn't do me any good to put myself under pressure from the start. I dream of myself and I dream of everything. We have to make a lot of steps forward before we can be competitive. When we manage to be there, we will be able to see if we can fight, but we have to learn to manage the tyres, the brakes, even the engine… we have to take it easy to learn as quickly as possible,” he explained.

Finally, Acosta seems to believe that there will also be great balance in 2024: “I imagine it will be tight, in the end we see that in the races from first to last there is half a second, and what is half a second? I think it will be a very competitive championship “, he concluded.