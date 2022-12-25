Pedro Acosta and Ana Carrasco participated a few days ago in the great Spanish motorcycling Christmas party, which was held at Rocco’s Ranch on the Montmeló circuit (Barcelona). This is a charity test that aims to bring together professionals and amateur riders to enjoy a day of partying at the motocross venue next to the Catalan track. Pedro Acosta, Remy Gardner, Augusto Fernández, the Espargaró brothers, Izan Guevara, Jaume Masiá, Xavi Artigas, Diogo Moreira and Ana Carrasco shared competition with non-professional pilots of all ages.

On the first day, two 30-minute races were held in pairs and a sprint test in which fans of any level participated. Each one paid 150 euros and the top ten classified in the global calculation of the three races qualified for the final test, already with the previously mentioned World Cup drivers in contention. A major incentive for every fan, without a doubt.

Trial specialists also took the start, including Takahisa Fujinami or Toni Bou, on a dirt-track where this 2022 the Cardús brothers, responsible for Rocco’s Ranch, have opted to give the fans much more prominence. Thus, hundreds of fans paid a 3-euro ticket to watch the race, which was allocated entirely to ‘La Marató’ on TV3 this year, specifically to research into cardiovascular diseases. A total of 8,154 euros were raised for this charitable purpose.

The Brazilian Diogo Moreira and the Catalan Ferrán Cardús achieve victory in a race in pairs, full of World Cup drivers



Moreira and Cardús dominate



For the second consecutive year, the Brazilian Diogo Moreira, a rider competing in the Moto3 World Championship, and the Catalan Ferrán Cardús were proclaimed champions of this TT Christmas at Rocco’s Ranch in Barcelona. The Brazilian achieved victory in the general classification together with Ferrán Cardús, the current Spanish flat track champion (a motocross modality without cambers or support points on which to find traction).

Both pilots won both sleeves and were left with the victory. In second position finished Aleix Espargaró and the Spanish Ramos, an outstanding trial pilot. And third place went to Ricky Cardús and the Frenchman Tomas Chareyre, Supermoto world champion. 47 couples participated and there were no falls or major incidents.

«I have had a great time. This has been the race of the whole year in which I have had the most fun. To be focused and concerned about strategy and mechanics, we already have World Cup weekends. I am used to training doing motocross and this race has been a lot of fun. Also, we go home whole and without a scratch. And that is what matters”, Pedro Acosta told the website ‘solomoto.es’. The man from Mazarrón will begin the preseason shortly, with his sights set on the first official Moto2 tests, which will take place on March 14 and 15 in Jerez. The World Cup will start on March 26 in the Algarve (Portugal).