A family helmet'

In 2024 MotoGP will finally embrace Pedro Acosta. The Spanish talent from Mazarrón is just 19 years old but his CV he's already one of those 'predestined' ones. In three seasons of activity in the MotoGP he won two titles, in Moto3 in 2021 and in Moto2 this year. Now he is expected to make the leap to the big leagues, which will take place with KTM. The Austrian company has accompanied the 'tiburon' in recent years, showing the world his talent.

Next year, however, Acosta announced on his official profile Twitter/X That will separate from his other sporting family in recent years: the helmet company MT Helmets. The Spanish brand has been fundamental in the life of the young Pedro, having supported his career since Acosta raced in the JuniorGP World Championship. Now all rumors indicate that the next #37 helmets will be made by Alpinestars.

For me it is all a pride that I have been in for these five years @MTHelmets and it was really good to be able to ship everything to Cartagena in this way. THANKS for everything 🙏🏻❤️ — Pedro Acosta (@37_pedroacosta) December 23, 2023

Goodbye, not goodbye

For this reason the Moto2 world champion wanted pay homage to the people who have done so much for him over the years career with a long thank you message published on social networks: “Today I say goodbye to the brand that saved my sporting career. It hurts me to leave just at the time of the move to MotoGP – wrote Acosta – but I truly believe our paths will cross again and that one day I will return home. It is only a matter of time”.

“When I was in the FIM CEV they bet on me – continued the Spanish talent – they took care of everything I needed without any problem. The truth is that they gave everything for me to bring me to the title and today we leave with a helmet that was twice world champion and achieved many victories. I am very proud to have spent the last five years with MT Helmets and it was really nice to be able to greet everyone in Cartagena like this. Thanks for everything“.