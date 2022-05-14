Pedro Acosta achieved yesterday at the Le Mans circuit his best result in Moto2 free practice so far this year. The fastest in the first trials of the French Grand Prix was the Thai Somkiat Chantra. The Thai pilot achieved a record of 1.36.108.

The man from Mazarrón was second and in the afternoon he was the fastest and improved the time in the morning. The Murcian stopped the clock in 1.36.166, staying 58 thousandths behind the Asian driver in the combined. Augusto Fernández finished in third position, being one of the riders who has driven the most at Le Mans. In fourth place finished Sam Lowes (1.36.403). The other Murcian in the category, Fermín Aldeguer, finished in 24th place.