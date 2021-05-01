Jerez is not a very long track. It does not reach four and a half kilometers, with a straight of just 600 meters and in which the pilots of the Motorcycle World Championship are very used to riding from a very young age. This is the case of Pedro Acosta from Mazarron, provisional leader of the Moto3 World Championship and who at 16 has already had a few victories on the Jerez track in lower categories. For this reason, he neither risked yesterday nor will he do so today.

Thus, the Spanish-Argentine Gabriel Rodrigo (Honda) dominated the first day of free practice of the Moto3 Spanish Grand Prix at the Jerez circuit, in which Acosta (KTM) finished eighth, after seeing several of his fastest laps canceled . In fact, the day, especially the second round of free tests, was characterized by the numerous fast laps that the pilots were withdrawn for exceeding the limits of the layout in some of the points where the digital limiters established by the organization of the championship and that affected practically all the favorites in the category.

Acosta knows he is strong in the race and has already shown in the first three rounds of the World Championship that he doesn’t need to come out of the top to end up winning. These days are being very special for Puerto de Mazarrón. Everyone talks about Acosta and praises him. Everyone is grateful, especially those of Marc Márquez, who this Thursday spoke wonders of him again.

When you hear such positive comments, it fills you with confidence. I have to continue enjoying myself and be able to keep a cool head ”, confessed the man from Mazarron after the compliments of Marc Márquez, Joan Mir, Franco Morbidelli, Valentino Rossi and Fabio Quartararo. “For my piloting, I would take 90% of Márquez and 10% of the show that Stoner or Schwantz gave,” Acosta acknowledged in Jerez.