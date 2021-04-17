The Portimao circuit hosts this Sunday (12.20 pm, DAZN) the first defense of the leadership in the World Championship of the young pilot from Mazarron Pedro Acosta, 16 years old. Everyone talks about him after his shocking debut in Losail (Qatar) and in the season of his premiere in Moto3 reaches the third date of the season leading the general, thanks to a second place and a victory, this with the addition of having started from the ‘pit-lane’ due to suspension.

In any case, the ‘Shark’ Acosta It was not fine this Saturday in the official training of the Portuguese Grand Prix. He could only be twelfth in Q2, but gscored two positions for the sanctions that Alcoba and McPhee drag for their fight in the race two weeks ago. Italian Andrea Migno will start from pole and his compatriot Dennis Foggia starts second. Third comes the Castellón Sergio García Dols.

The official KTM riders are not riding comfortably this weekend in Portimao, as demonstrated by the fact that Jaume Masiá finished just ahead of his teammate Acosta today. It will come out ninth. However, this circuit is great for the Mazarron. He knows him well and has won several times in Portimao. That is why, despite his discreet role in practice on Friday and in the official on Saturday, Acosta continues to be one of the main favorites to win tomorrow’s Moto3 race.

Pique between Márquez and Mir



Meanwhile, the official MotoGP training left many details in a very short time. Jorge Martín, after an ugly fall, had to be evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Faro to monitor a head injury, after which he will have to undergo surgery to undergo surgery for fractures in his right hand and foot. The ‘pole’ went to Fabio Quartararo and Joan Mir will start ninth, after a pique with Márquez. Marc sought out Mir and used him to achieve a turn that allowed him to get into the all-important Q2. It will come out sixth.