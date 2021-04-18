The Portimao circuit hosts today (12.20 pm, DAZN) the first defense of the leadership in the World Championship of the young 16-year-old Pedro Acosta from Mazarron. Everyone talks about him after his impressive debut in Losail (Qatar) and in the season of his debut in Moto3 he reaches the third round of the season leading the general, thanks to a second place and a victory, this one with the addition of having started from the ‘pit-lane’ by penalty.

In any case, the ‘Tiburon’ Acosta was not fine yesterday in the official training of the Portuguese Grand Prix. He could only be twelfth in Q2, but he will gain two places due to the penalties that Alcoba and McPhee carry for their fight in the race two weeks ago. Italian Andrea Migno will start from pole and his compatriot Dennis Foggia starts second. Third comes the Castellón Sergio García Dols.

Andrea Migno starts first in the small category, while Fabio Quartararo achieved the best time in MotoGP



The official KTM riders are not riding comfortably this weekend in Portimao, and this is demonstrated by the fact that Jaume Masiá finished just ahead of his teammate Acosta yesterday. It will come out ninth. However, this circuit is great for the Mazarron. He knows him well and has won several times in Portimao. For this reason, despite his discreet role in practice on Friday and in yesterday’s official, Acosta continues to be one of the main favorites to achieve victory in today’s Moto3 race.

Pique between Márquez and Mir



Meanwhile, the official MotoGP training left many details in a very short time. Jorge Martín, after an ugly fall, had to be evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Faro to monitor a head injury, after which he will have to undergo surgery to undergo surgery for fractures in his right hand and foot. The ‘pole’ went to Fabio Quartararo and Joan Mir will start ninth, after a pique with Márquez. Marc sought out Mir and used him to achieve a turn that allowed him to get into the all-important Q2. It will come out sixth.