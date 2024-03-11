A promising debut

“He was fourth!”. Jorge Martin in the podium room in front of the salient images of the Qatar GP he underlined that Pedro Acosta at a certain point in the race held in Lusail he had even moved up to fourth position, overtaking Marc Marquez. Then, the tire took its toll, but the GasGas rookie immediately enchanted Lusail, demonstrating an uncommon talent.

Pedro Acosta, clearly satisfied with his 'first time', joked to the broadcaster's microphones DAZN Spain on his MotoGP Grand Prix debut: “It was so beautiful. It was all so good that it couldn't have gone so well the first time – Acosta's words – It's like when you lose your virginity. It seems like everything is going well and then you do something wrong. It was fantastic to make all those overtakes, then the rear tire dropped and the bike started to move, so I started to lose a lot also because the electronics came into action to cut power when the rear tire slipped.”

The glass remains half if not completely full for Acosta, ninth at the finish line: “I felt like I saw myself in Moto3 again when I started 15th and within two laps I was in front. The first part of the competition was like dancing without stepping on your toes. It was a very positive day.”