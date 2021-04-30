In the presence of a pest, it is not convenient to improvise. It is advisable to contact a company specialized in its eradication to avoid further damage, as well as the transmission of diseases.

Detecting an infestation of termites, cockroaches, rats or insects can be very unpleasant if you do not have an immediate solution. For this reason, the commitment of Desinfecciones Químicas Acosta with its clients has led them to offer a 24/7 uninterrupted service. Thus they guarantee that, in the event of any type of eventuality, they will be able to be at your service.

Disinfection and pest control services

What are the most demanded services in terms of pest control and disinfection?

1. Disinsection



When summer approaches, due to the change in atmospheric conditions, the presence of insects is common both on the street and in homes and businesses. Therefore, it is necessary to have experienced professionals they can put an effective solution.

In addition, by contacting Desinfecciones Acosta, the environmental impact is minimized due to the type of products they use. Likewise, its solutions are totally respectful of people’s health, so it is necessary to leave the house during the process.

To end pests as common as cockroaches or termites, it is best to bet on an experienced company. In this way, the unpleasant rebound effect of unsuitable solutions will be avoided.

2. Deratization



Finding animal droppings scattered around a home or hearing strange noises is often the prelude to finding colonies of animals such as mice. These have the ability to transmit a large number of diseases to humans. Therefore, at the slightest suspicion of their presence, it is necessary to have specialists who can provide a solution in the shortest possible time.

Thanks to the urgent deratization service, it is possible to kill them with the greatest efficiency, always respecting the health and safety regulations in force.

3. Water treatment



Stagnant waters are a perfect breeding ground for Legionella. Avoiding their presence is key, since can transmit legionellosis, which manifests in the body as pneumonia. The contagion with this pathogen occurs in the water systems of hotels and buildings, in humidifiers, cooling towers, fountains, hospitals and also in spas and hot tubs.

In Acosta Chemical Disinfections they have professionals specialized in water treatment in terms of control and prevention. In addition, they will issue a valid certificate in any administration in which the type of treatment, the products used and other safety considerations will be indicated.

4. Pool maintenance



The pools are perfect for relieving the hot summer temperatures. However, in order to enjoy them, it is necessary to dedicate the time they need so that they are always in good condition.

At Desinfeciones Químicas Acosta we offer a pool maintenance service at very competitive prices. Its functions include the repair and replacement of the pool glass or of the elements that may have been damaged with use and the passage of time. On the other hand, they are also in charge of maintaining the pool water according to the pH and chlorine levels indicated by the regulations in force in the Region of Murcia.

This service is carried out only with top brand products to guarantee maximum efficiency and safety to all its customers.

5. Disinfection services



At this time, it is also necessary to guarantee disinfection in any type of space for reduce the risk of contagion by coronavirus and other pathogens in work environments, public buildings or homes.

This Murcian company has specialized in the disinfection of coronavirus and uses products with a proven effectiveness of 99.99%, which is essential in any type of company or business facing the public, where they seek to offer their customers maximum security.

For Acosta Chemical Disinfection professionals health comes first, and they specialize in prevention. They have a 24-hour service to tackle any type of pest situation.

More information about them at:



– Web: desinfeccionyplagas.atencionweb.es/desinfecciones-quimicas-acosta.html

– Telephones: 968 912 632; 968 907 090 and 649 208 226.

– Address: Calle Pintor Sobejano, 4, 30004 Murcia.