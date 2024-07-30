Debutant GasGas ‘disappeared’ in Holland and Germany

Peter Acosta he was immediately among the great protagonists of the MotoGP World Championship despite being only a rookie. In the last races in Holland and Germany, however, the Spanish rider was unable to consistently return to the noble areas of the standings and slipped to sixth place in the standings with only two points of advantage over Brad Binder in the fight to be the best Pierer Mobility (KTM-GasGas) rider.

Acosta presented the Silverstone weekend in which iconic liveries will be dusted off to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the championship: “I’m happy to be back racing after a few weeks off. It was nice to unplug, spend time with my family and dedicate myself to training. We have a hectic second half of the season ahead of us, so we’ll have to work consistently. Silverstone is a circuit I likethe weather is complicated but we will see how to manage it this year with MotoGP. It will certainly be different from other Grands Prix because it celebrates the 75th anniversary of MotoGP, a milestone that I am very proud of and that I am happy to experience first hand”.

The team manager Nicolas Goyon he added: “We head to the longest track of the year at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix. The atmosphere in the UK is always special, the fans are very passionate and always give us a warm and loud welcome. This weekend will be very special for the MotoGP World Championship, as all the premier class teams will be sporting special liveries to celebrate the 75th birthday of the championship. Our rookie star Pedro Acosta has had an incredible start to the season, currently sixth in the standings, but we all know he wants much more. Over the summer he spent a few days in Austria at the Pierer Mobility headquarters and the Red Bull Athletes centre to best prepare for this second part of the championship. Silverstone is a difficult circuit to learn, but there is no doubt that he will be fully motivated to achieve great things in England.”