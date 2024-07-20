Acosta, what a debut

Although this is his debut season in MotoGP, Peter Acosta it is – ranking in hand – the best KTM ridera brand that includes riders who have already won Grand Prix titles such as Brad Binder and Jack Miller.

The two-time MotoGP world champion is currently sixth in the world championship and has already reached the podium in the Portimao race.

Acosta and Rossi

In the past few weeks Pedro Acosta had not hidden his esteem for Valentino Rossi, defined “the father of the whole paddock”candidly admitting: “I would like to be like him”The Spaniard, who will be in the official KTM team next year, visited the ‘Doctor’ during the 100 km of Champions in Tavullia and therefore the relationship between the two is solid.

“Since the MotoGP tests, me and We talked a lot about my feelings on the bike and he taught me some things that helped me”, Acosta told Brandadding that his path could cross with Rossi’s for Moto2 in 2022: “In 2021 I spoke with VR46 and they had a good option for us, but it was difficult because of the sponsors.“revealed the 20-year-old from Mazarron.