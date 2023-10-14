Saturday, October 14, 2023, 2:10 p.m.



The leader of the Moto2 world championship, Pedro Acosta, will start from fourth position in the Indonesian Grand Prix this Sunday. The man from Mazarrón adds and continues on his path towards the title of world champion and this weekend he has a golden opportunity to deal another blow in the form of points to his main pursuer in the standings: the Italian Tony Arbolino.

The ‘Shark’ leads the Milanese by 50 points (252 for the first and 202 for the second) and there are only five games left until the end of the World Cup. Not making mistakes and finishing on the podium from here to the end could be enough for the KTM rider, with whom he will compete next season in MotoGP, to win his first world title in the second category, as long as Arbolino does not win all the races. Even so, knowing the man from Mazarrón, he will go for victory to get that historic title into his pocket as soon as possible.

For his part, Fermín Aldeguer from Murcia will start just behind Acosta, in fifth position. The one from La Ñora had a good Saturday in Lombok and achieved a great classification ahead of Sunday’s race, where he will dream of getting on the podium and continuing to add points to climb the classification in his first year in Moto2.