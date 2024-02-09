by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sepang, Acosta impresses

There are rookies who take months to get used to the rhythms, on and off the track, of MotoGP. And then there's Pedro Acosta: ready to go, the class of 2004 achieved the best time on the third day of shakedown and the second best performance on day 2 of the official Sepang tests.

There was no question that Acosta was talented: we are talking about a boy who in three years of MotoGP won two titles (one in Moto3 and the other in Moto2); that he could already be so fast, however, was not expected by everyone, perhaps not even by the GasGas team and colleagues. The Spaniard has in fact received compliments from veterans, including Aleix Espargaro.

Espargaró's words

The Aprilia rider expressed himself thus to the MotoGP microphones about his compatriot.

“Pedro's talent is incredible. Since he arrived in the championship He's doing amazing things. It's only his third time here in Sepang and his second in MotoGP, but I was with him for a few laps, and when you see him on the track the trajectories he makes are not those of a rookie. It's amazing how quickly he learns, he will obviously be one of the drivers to watch this season“.