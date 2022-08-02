The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (ACOLFUTPRO) ruled on the Dimayor statement regarding the decision adopted by the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce (SIC) regarding the recruitment of soccer players in the country.

This Tuesday, the president of the DImayor, Fernando Jaramillospoke of the resolution of the SIC, in the investigation that is being carried out for alleged irregularities in hiring, which were denounced by Acolfutpro in 2021.

“Compliance with free competition in the hiring and circulation of soccer players and respect for their sports rights is encouraged, since agents who contravene the regime in question will be subject to a sanction by Dimayor, without prejudice to any action carried out by the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce in the exercise of its functions,” says the document read by Jaramillo this Tuesday at a press conference.

The Association responds

Carlos González Puche, executive director of Acolfutpro.

Acolfutpro stated that “the unprecedented decision on free competition issues” referred to in the statement is not final and therefore does not give rise to the definitive filing of the administrative investigation by the SIC.

“That the scheme of guarantees offered by Dimayor and by 13 of the 16 clubs investigated was only made for having collaborated, facilitated, authorized or tolerated conduct proscribed by the regulation on restrictive business practices that limit free competition for the formation of ‘lists black’ to prevent footballers from accessing the football market”.

In accordance with the complaint filed, Acolfutpro clarifies that the SIC has not investigated or ruled on:

“If the anti-competitive labor agreement so that all professional Colombian soccer clubs can agree that Dimayor is the entity that has the right to use and commercial exploitation of the collective image rights of soccer players.”

Photo: Alexander Matias. Kronos Agency

“That soccer players cannot go before the ordinary justice for any type of controversy that is not labor, under penalty of being sanctioned from six months to five years to carry out their activity and restrict their access to the market (Art. 118 of the CDU) “.

“If the Player’s Status Commission, included in the FCF statutes, may have jurisdictional powers to resolve economic conflicts, without complying with the provisions of Article 116 of the political constitution, so that individuals can administer justice.”

“The function that the FCF and the Dimayor have attributed to resolve disputes between professional clubs allows them to establish, as a coercive measure, the prohibition to register new players to the professional club that has not complied with its decisions, restricting footballers their access to the market”.

“The possibility of abuse to which some professional clubs subject soccer players with whom they have an employment contract, imposing an intermediary on them, under penalty of not being hired by the club if they do not meet this condition.”

“Based on these details, ACOLFUTPRO, through its attorney, will present the appropriate appeal in order for the SIC to rule on all the points included in our complaint and on the guarantee scheme presented by Dimayor, the clubs professionals and related managers”.

Finally, the Association asked the new government for guarantees “so that the rights of soccer players do not continue to be violated.”

