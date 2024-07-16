Acolfutpro exploded this Tuesday against the Ministry of Sport for not complying with the modification ordered by the Constitutional Court in the Player’s Statute and described the portfolio as “ineffective.”

“Given the absolute ineffectiveness of the Ministry of Sport, which to date has not enforced the modification of article 32 of the FCF Player Statute, as ordered by the Constitutional Court in Sentence T-464 of December 16, 2022, and whose terms have expired since April 16, 2023, ACOLFUTPRO filed a new incident of contempt against that portfolio, currently headed by Luz Cristina López“, he began by saying.

Judge Antonio José Lizarazo and Carlos González Puche, president of Acolfutpro. Photo:Private file Share

“The The negligence of the Ministry of Sport affects the right to work of footballers who have signed an employment contract with a clubbut those who, according to the provisions of article 32 of the Player’s Statute, are denied registration for Dimayor competitions, when that club owes a sum of money to another and has not paid it,” he added.

According to the union organization, the players hired by Deportivo Cali will be affected by the debt that the club has with Atlético Nacional. “On this occasion, the affected parties are the players already hired and those hired in the future by Deportivo Cali, a club that for owing Atlético Nacional the sum of USD 400,000 received this sanction from the Player Status Commission of DIMAYOR with Resolution 002 of June 23, 2021, which was fully confirmed by the order of May 24, 2024 of the FCF Player Statute Commission, when resolving the appeal against the first instance decision.”

Tigres is reported by Acolfutpro. Photo:Twitter: Tigres FC Acolfutpro Share

Acolfutpro insists that this non-compliance by the Ministry of Sport has been occurring repeatedly.It should be noted that this is the second incident of contempt that ACOLFUTPRO has filed against MinDeporte. “for his repeated conduct of failing to comply with what has been ordered by the Constitutional Court, maintaining regulations and statutes that violate the fundamental rights of footballers”

And he adds: “It is important to remember that the Second Municipal Civil Court of Rionegro ordered that ministerial portfolio on January 22 to require the FCF to proceed with the modification of the text of article 32 of the FCF Players’ Statutein response to which the ministry granted a “non-extendable” deadline of February 16, 2024 to submit said reform and the supporting documents.”

Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor, signs the document in front of the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez. Photo:Acolfutpro Share

“It is outrageous that Mindeporte, in order to justify its failure to comply with its obligations, argues that working groups are being held with the FCF and Dimayor on a matter whose deadline expired a year and two months ago,” he concluded.

