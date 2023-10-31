There is a date missing for the end of the round all against all of the Colombian League and still there are mathematical possibilities for five teams to access two spots in the home runs. Santa Fe is one of the clubs with options, although they are remote.

As much as it is a difficult mathematical calculation, the Bogotá team could have difficulties in seeking that classification, the possibility of qualifying for the home runs has not disappeared, according to a complaint from the Acolfutpro soccer players’ union.

The entity issued a statement with a serious complaint against the president of Independiente Santa Fe, Eduardo Méndez, who would have sent several players from the squad on vacation, despite the fact that the date is yet to be played.

“Acolfutpro rejects the determination adopted by the president of Independiente Santa Fe, who this Monday, October 30 decided, without prior notice, to send the team of professional soccer players (except for three of them) on vacation, despite the fact that the team is still competing in the BetPlay Dimayor League,” he said.

Santa Fe and Eduardo Méndez Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME and Archive

The union stated that the players went on vacation, although it has not been possible to confirm this with the players, who They must face Once Caldas on November 7 at the closing of this first phase of the League.

“The directors of Santa Fe They openly violate the Substantive Labor Code (CST), which establishes in paragraph 2 of article 187 that: ‘The employer must announce, fifteen (15) days in advance, the date on which vacations will be granted,’” the union organization stated.

And he added: “This determination violates the principles of integrity of the competition because, although Santa Fe has the mathematical possibility of classifying the homers, it is giving a sporting advantage by facing its match on date 20 of the round-robin phase against the Once Caldas with a roster made up mostly of youth footballers. It should be remembered that Once Caldas, which no longer has the possibility of qualifying, has the need to accumulate points for the relegation average for the 2024 season, a bid in which they are involved other teams that next year will fight to maintain the category.

Carlos González Puche, executive director of Acolfutpro.

Acolfutpro asked the authorities to investigate Santa Fe’s decision: “We call on the football authorities to investigate and sanction this type of behavior that goes against the FCF Code of Ethics, which has among its objectives “preventing illegal practices.” “, immoral and contrary to ethical principles and transparency, which could harm the image of the Federation and Colombian football.”

For now, the president of Independiente Santa Fe, Eduardo Méndez, has not commented on the serious accusation that Acolfutpro made in the last few hours.

