The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) announced this Wednesday that it will inaugurate its new sports headquarters in the city of Palmaseca, Vallde del Cauca, on December 14.

“There is one day left until the inauguration of our sports headquarters in Palmaseca! Everything is ready for the official opening of these modern facilities, built by footballers, for footballers! We will continue to report on this great event in the history of our association”, He explained on his social networks.

The headquarters will be named after the former captain of the Colombian National Team Iván Ramiro Córdoba, in tribute to one of the co-founders of the association and will be located in the town of Palmaseca, Valle del Cauca and constitutes a very significant achievement in the history of the union, as it strengthens it not only at the union level but also gives it great solidity at the patrimonial level.

“In a simple, but emotional event chaired by the executive director Carlos González Puche and the general secretary Luis Alberto García, and which was attended by soccer players, former soccer players and other Colombian soccer leaders, who participated in an inaugural match, the official opening of this wonderful sports complex,” Acolfutpro said on its website.

And he added: “The headquarters, built on a two-hectare plot of land in a strategic area, very close to the Bonilla Aragón airport and the Deportivo Cali stadium, has modern facilities adapted to the needs of professional footballers and is, without a doubt, any, a symbol of the great achievements that are achieved when working as a team and an example of organization and transparency in the management of resources.

The Iván Ramiro Córdoba headquarters will have soccer fields, dressing rooms, a gym, recovery pool, conference room and BBQ area and will be available to members and the community, in compliance with its social commitment.

