The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro), the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) and the Major Division of Professional Football (Dimayor) met this Tuesday, April 2 at the Ministry of Labor to resolve the differences and conflicts presented between the entities over the management of football in our country.

The Vice Minister of Labor Relations and Inspection, Edwin Palmaquoted the executive director of Acolfutpro, Carlos González Pucheto the president of Dimayor Fernando Jaramillo and the Secretary General of the Federation to his office to engage in new dialogues and find solutions to persistent disagreements.

The purpose has been the conciliation of the initiation document of conversations that includes a calendar, a schedule and a list of topics of interest.

Work meeting for Colombian soccer. Photo:MInwork

Well, this Tuesday Palma indicated in his X account that the meeting took place with “positive conversations.”

“With the accompaniment of the @ILOnoticias today we held some very good and positive conversations between @Dimayor @FCF_Oficial and @acolfutpro. I want to recognize and thank the will and attitude with which they came to the tripartite #SocialDialogue table today,” Palma said.

Conclusions

At the meeting, which was also attended by the presidents of Millonarios, Enrique Camacho, and La Equidad, Carlos Mario Zuluaga, the vice minister presented a proposal document that was evaluated by each of the parties, which made their observations.

Carlos González Puche and Fernando Jaramillo Photo:Acolfutpro / Dimayor

Finally, An agreement was reached to begin negotiations on the petitions. The document will now go to the next Dimayor assembly for approval. It is expected that next Tuesday, at 8 am, the minutes will be signed.

Acolfutpro has been pointing out that Dimayor and the Colombian Football Federation have not wanted to begin collective negotiation of the requests presented by professional footballers since 2019.

There are transcendental issues such as the management that has been given to the Women's League and the extensive calendar of the Men's League.

Acolfutpro explained at the time that “with a 'longer' championship (of the Women's League), the managers mask their discrimination towards women soccer players in Colombia. In addition, they say that '”there is no professionalization” and asked for “clear and a worthy women's League”.

