ANDColombian soccer player Guillermo Denis Martínez died this Friday after suffering cardiorespiratory arrestor while training with his club, Real Santa Cruz, from Bolivia's first division.

Beltrán suffered a decompensation during practice. Although he was helped and taken to a medical center, he did not survive.

Denis, 24 years old, trained in the minor divisions of Atlético Nacional and in Colombia he also joined the Leones team, in the B. From there he left for Paraguay, where he played in the first division with Tacuary and Rubio Ñu and was a scorer in the promotion with Colegiales in 2022. He arrived in Bolivia last year.

Guillermo Denis Beltran Photo:EFE Share

Acolfutpro's complaint for poor service to Denis

After the death of Denis, The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) denounced that there was negligence and that the death could have been avoided.

Acolfutpro assured that in the care of the player it was not evident that there was a doctor in training and that there was no defibrillator either, despite the fact that the Bolivian Football Federation provided the club with this device and other first aid equipment.

Furthermore, incredibly, The player was taken in a private car and not in an ambulance to the Melendres Clinic, which was far from the team's practice site, and the person who tried to revive him was a club marketing official.

The association's complaint is based on a compilation of the events that led to Denis' death made by the Bolivian journalist Fernando Nürnberg, who also demanded that Real Santa Cruz show the report of the medical examination that was carried out on the player.

In the investigations to repatriate Denis' body, Acolfutpro discovered that the footballer was owed three months of salary and that he was having difficulties in that country.

“There is no right for footballers in Bolivia to go through this and Conmebol and Fifa do nothing. Most clubs don't pay. Year after year they accumulate four, five, six months and continue as if nothing had happened,” said the executive director of Acolfutpro, Carlos González Puche.

SPORTS

More Sports news