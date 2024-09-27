Violence stained the match between Atlético Nacional and Junior de Barranquilla this Thursday, after a serious fight that occurred in the north stand of the Atanasio Girardot Stadium and that forced the meeting to be suspended.

The Acolfutpro He spoke out this Friday about the violent acts of violence that overshadow the football festival and demanded drastic measures against the violent people who attacked the Colombian League show.

“How long will there be permissiveness with the criminals who damage our sport?” is the title of the official statement from the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players.

“Drastic measures are needed to eradicate the violent and protect Colombian football and all its actors. Acolfutpro rejects and condemns violent acts that appeared this Thursday night at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, during the match of the BetPlay Dimayor League between National and Junior and that left several injured. “The association expresses its concern about the risk to which professional footballers, as well as their families and all the people who work or assist in the realization of the sporting event, are being exposed,” he indicated.

The union organization asked the clubs and authorities to guarantee the safety of all fans, players and members who are part of the show. “In this regard, the association states that: We call on the clubs and the authorities to guarantee the safety and protection of professional footballers and all people who attend matches in any stadium in the country, reinforcing the entry control measures for fans to detect and prevent the access of any type of weapon or elements that could threaten the physical integrity of any of the actors in the show.”

In addition, it asks to take immediate measures: “It is urgent that immediate measures be adopted to prohibit the entry of visiting bars into matches that are considered high risk.”

And he added: “We insist to the Ministry of Sports on the urgent need to implement the National Validation System, established in Decree 1622 of 2022, to identify fans who access stadiums through the digital ticket and supported with the system of facial recognition.”

On the other hand, he asked the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the violent events at the sports venue so that the “criminals” who unleashed the chaos are punished.

“We ask the Attorney General’s Office to investigate what happened at the Atanasio Girardot stadium to prosecute before the competent courts and tribunals the criminals who caused injuries to other attendees using knives. We also demand that, once these criminals are identified, they be sanctioned and prevented from accessing any stadium, applying the provisions of article 15 of Law 1445 of 2011,” he stated.

“As representatives of the footballers, we express our willingness to work together with the National Commission for Safety, Comfort and Coexistence in Football (CNSCCF) in the search and application of urgent solutions that eradicate the violent ones that continue to affect the image and stability of the Colombian soccer industry,” he added.

