Especially now that Black Friday, Sinterklaas and Christmas are just around the corner, vigilance is required for consumers who order online en masse. “First check a review before you buy something online, especially if it concerns an unknown webshop,” warns ACM.

The consumer authority supervises shops and hears it a lot: webshops that do not deliver or deliver too late, where you do not get your money back when you return or that have poor customer service. But also stories about rogue webshops that never intend to deliver anything. Or so-called dropshippers who have products shipped from China and take little responsibility.

Half of the Dutch have had problems with the delivery of their package: they usually had to wait a long time for the order (26 percent), sometimes there was something wrong with the product (14 percent) or worse, there was fraud (10 percent), where they could whistle for their money.

Especially unknown and newly started webshops can sometimes promise people golden mountains. “Relatively a large group of consumers is lucky,” notes Tanya Wijngaarde of the Fraud Help Desk. Up to and including 1 November this year, 4276 people have reported a ‘wrong’ web shop at the counter, 3524 people have boarded the ship. According to the Fraud Helpdesk, the total damage has so far amounted to 822,822 euros (therefore involving fraud).





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Over the whole of 2021, 6067 reports were received and 5039 people experienced financial misery, the total damage then amounted to 1,050,255 euros. The Fraud Help Desk expects the figures for 2022 to be around the same level. “The peak is always in November and December when people order for Black Friday, Sinterklaas and Christmas, so we expect a lot of reports in the coming months, also from victims,” adds Wijngaarde of the Fraudehelpdesk. See also Nose or throat swab? The following errors lead to incorrect corona test results

Needs

The amount of reports received by the Fraud Help Desk is only a fraction of what the police receive. He has seen the number of reports rise since corona. With the holidays approaching, the police have already received 10,500 reports of fraud via fake webshops this year. That is an increase of 67 percent compared to 2018, the last year before the corona pandemic. Then the number of fraud cases with rogue webshops peaked. After the last lockdown at the beginning of 2021, the number of declarations decreased, but this is still significantly higher than the level before the first lockdown in 2019.

“It seems like everyone has discovered online ordering, including the fraudsters. You can see that rogue web shops respond to people’s needs and demands,” says Gijs van der Linden of the National Internet Fraud Reporting Center of the police.

Recently, almost seven hundred reports were received from people who had ordered firewood and wood pellets online, and people boarded the ship for an average of 680 euros. But heat pumps, game computers and electric bicycles are also widely available, but never delivered. This year alone, the police have already shut down 330 fraudulent webshops.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

The average claim amount of duped customers is 357 euros. That is double compared to 2021. The total amount of damage for 2022 is no less than 3,731,486.06 euros. “That is almost a million euros more than in 2021, while the holidays are still ahead of us,” says Van der Linden. He suspects that the actual amount of damage is even higher because not everyone reports. See also NFL final: Here you can see the Super Bowl on TV and live stream

Because although many consumers are confronted with deception or scams, the lion’s share does nothing with it. According to the ACM study, 72 percent of Dutch people have never reported a crime to, for example, the police, the Consumers’ Association, the Fraudehelpdesk or ACM. In addition, only 10 percent of consumers say they have become more alert after a negative experience and now check reviews and reliability more often (9 percent).

Campaign

If it is up to ACM, many more people will do so. That is why today, together with the police, Fraudehelpdesk, the Consumers’ Association and the European Consumer Center, it is launching a new campaign to draw people’s attention to the importance of reading reviews. “This can prevent a lot of misery afterwards,” said spokesperson Saskia Bierling.

For example, she points to various webshops where the regulator recently imposed an order subject to periodic penalty payments and where many complaints could already be read on review sites. These concerned, among other things, the late delivery of items and the non-payment or late payment if someone canceled the purchase within the cooling-off period. “If consumers had checked those sites in advance, they would probably not have ordered and they would not have gone wrong.”

In addition to reviews, according to ACM, it may also be advisable to check the contact information of the online seller or webshop and whether the online seller or webshop is registered with the Chamber of Commerce. What many people do not know is that they can check on the website of the police whether a report has ever been filed against the webshop. That can also be useful. What can also help is payment afterwards (via Klarna) or insured payment (for example by credit card). Bierling: “By investing a little more time and energy, a lot of hassle can be avoided.” See also Infected nurse goes to work with a fake vaccination card

Tips from the police to prevent fraud – Check if the price is realistic. – Pay as much as possible with a buyer’s guarantee. Use a credit card or postpay options such as Klarna or Riverty (AfterPay). Do you not receive your product? Then you will receive your money back. – Be extra alert with a direct transfer to a foreign account. – Check whether the contact details such as telephone number, e-mail address and physical address are on the website. Check if it is real data. – There must be a Chamber of Commerce number on a website. Search the trade register for the Chamber of Commerce number or the company name. If the company is not listed on it, it may be an unreliable webshop. – Does the webshop use the logo of Thuiswinkel Waarborg or Webshop Keurmerk? First check whether the webshop is actually connected. You can do this via the websites of Thuiswinkel Waarborg or Webshop Keurmerk. The advantage of an affiliated webshop is that you can go to the Thuiswinkel Disputes Committee in case of complaints.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: