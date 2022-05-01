Red should not disappear, but it may lose preponderance to green and yellow. The discourse, today aimed at the grassroots, such as social movements and trade unions, must change and make nods, too, to the business community. A partner in multimillion-dollar ventures and linked to center-right politicians from the PSDB and União Brasil, publicist Sidônio Palmeira – recently hired – wants to give the campaign of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) a tone that broadens its reach beyond the militants, a group that it considers “closed” and “on the left”, according to the Estadão.

Sidônio was chosen last week to take over the PT campaign for the Planalto. The publicist knows that the path towards the center to attract the “unconverted” has to go through the approval of the former president and cannot be radical.

Close friends say that, in addition to “unreddening” the PT, Sidônio should seek more emotional appeal in the campaign. This is a change of direction in relation to the work of Augusto Fonseca, his predecessor in the role and fired by the party leadership last week, under criticism.

In a first budget presented to the PT, Sidônio estimated a price of R$ 44.5 million. The value is close to the R$ 45 million requested by Augusto Fonseca. It is not yet closed and must be negotiated.

Fonseca’s departure exposed the PT’s internal dispute over campaign communication. The sector will absorb most of the money from the party’s R$500 million electoral fund. A close adviser to Lula, former Minister of the Secretariat of Communication Franklin Martins had financed the hiring of Fonseca. The national secretary of Communication, Jilmar Tatto, the president of the party, Gleisi Hoffmann, and PT deputies, in turn, demanded his replacement.

Sidônio arrives with the support, above all, of Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), for whom he made the successful electoral campaign of 2018. The congressman will also become Lula’s coordinator in 2022. The publicist had participated in the bidding that led to the choice from Fonseca. The former minister even proposed that the two should share the communication command. Sidonius did not accept.

CAREER. Born in Vitória da Conquista (BA), Sidônio is 63 years old and holds a degree in Engineering from the Federal University of Bahia, but has never practiced the profession. He was active in the student movement. His first campaign was for the former mayor of Salvador Lídice da Mata (PSB), in the 1990s. At the time, he faced strong opposition from Antonio Carlos Magalhães.

Over the years, Sidônio has cultivated a strong friendship with ACM Neto, of whom he is a partner in a real estate fund. He is also a friend and partner of the sister of former Salvador mayor Renata Magalhães and deputy João Gualberto (PSDB) in another real estate investment company. In March, the company bought the Palácio dos Esportes, a government building in Bahia, for R$ 9.2 million. The building houses the headquarters of the Bahia Football Federation, among other entities. It will be turned into a hotel.

Sidônio’s relationship with sport is deeper. A fanatical fan of Bahia, he was part of the club’s democratization movement, which allowed the election of presidents by direct vote of fans and was an advisor to the presidency of the “Tricolor de Aço”. He was a member of the club’s president, Guilherme Bellintani. In 2020, with the support of Rui Costa and Jaques Wagner, Bellintani considered running for mayor of Salvador for the PT, but gave up.

MEDIA. Leiaute, Sidônio’s agency, is one of the four chosen for the contract with the Bahian government. The value reaches R$ 170 million for the agencies, which produce state advertising. There are also transfers to the media.

According to data from the State, since 2016, Layout is the leading agency in receiving advertising funds. R$ 504 million were paid to the company, according to the Transparency Portal. The government of Bahia stated, in a note, that there was a bidding process for the contracting of the Layout, and that the “object of the bidding was awarded to four advertising agencies that will invoice at least 15% of the amount effectively executed by the four agencies”.

Sidonius did not respond.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat