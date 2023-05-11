In his inauguration, the former mayor of Salvador promised to “break the bubble” of young people affiliated with União Brasil and form new leaders

ACM Neto, former mayor of Salvador and general secretary of União Brasil, took over, on the night of this Wednesday (May 10, 2023), the presidency of the Indigo Institute for a period of 3 years. The institute is an education arm of the União Brasil that aims to “the diffusion of democratic and liberal ideas” in society. Neto stated that he intends to launch a “Leadership Training School” for “Puncture the bubble” of the party. The ceremony was held in Brasília and had the participation of supporters of Neto. He replaces the federal deputy Mendonça Filho (União Brasil-PE), in office since March 2022.