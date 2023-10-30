The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) will conduct a study into the development of savings interest rates and competition on the Dutch savings market. The competition watchdog sees indications that savings interest rates in the Netherlands are lagging behind compared to abroad. As a result, savers have only benefited to a limited extent from the higher interest rates so far.
Jurriaan Nolles
Latest update:
17:18
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#ACM #launching #investigation #savings #interest #rates #lagging #Netherlands