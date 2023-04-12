Holiday park company Roompot may take over competitor Landal GreenParks, the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) announced on Wednesday announced. The condition is the sale of thirty holiday parks to Dormio Group, which has already been set in motion.

Roompot announced almost two years ago that it wanted to buy Landal, but ACM was concerned that this would give the company too much of the market. A monopoly position of Roompot could lead to higher prices, not only for the housing parks, but also for other services such as holiday home management that the two companies offer.

That problem has been averted with the sale of the thirty parks to Dormio, ACM expects. “With the addition of thirty parks and announced investments by Dormio itself, the company will become a substantial player in the leisure sector. As a result, prices for consumers and businesses can remain competitive.”

Koos or Bollo

“We are happy that we can continue almost two years after the announcement,” a spokesman for Roompot responds NRC. “It is the beginning of a future that we want to write together, in the Netherlands and in Europe.”

Yet there is also a sad atmosphere, says the spokesman. “We have to say goodbye to some colleagues.” He is not referring to layoffs, but to staff moving to Dormio. Personnel from Roompot or Landal worked at four of the thirty divested parks, the rest were operated by other companies.

After the takeover and sale of the thirty parks, Roompot and Landal together still have 305 parks in eleven countries. Nothing will change for the guests, the spokesperson emphasizes. “A guest who books at Landal will see the Landal flag flying and see Bollo Beer on the park upon arrival. At Roompot it remains Koos Konijn.”