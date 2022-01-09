Naming a street after “Dr. Abdul Rahman Makhlouf” in Abu Dhabi, and near its municipality, in which he worked through the Department of Urban Planning since the end of the sixties, and for decades, and he had clear contributions in highlighting the architectural and civil face of Abu Dhabi, and he continued to work and pursue the dreams of the late Sheikh Zayed in resurrecting this city from the salt marshes. And the mauve sands of the sea, and transforming it into a modern city dominated by green, spacious streets and straight roads, and making movement in it smooth and human-friendly, is a matter that should not be forgotten, nor should a man be forgotten. Replacing the name of the street from “Al Sogha” Street to “Abdul Rahman Makhlouf” Street is an appreciation and thanks for that virtuous and generous person who came to Abu Dhabi at the height of its burning and thirst and its need for every effort to advance it. The name “Soughha” may be beautiful in the local ear, despite the difference It is in terms of meaning from one region to another in the emirate itself, but the names of the streets have their value, importance and worthy place, because they are the memory of the city, and its remaining witnesses. Recognize and value men, their actions and sacrifices, and “Dr. Abdul Rahman Makhlouf” is one of those men.

Perhaps one of the inspiring things about this beautiful capital in its stages of renewed planning, its growing expansions, and its final features is to pay attention to the issues of addressing in it, and to give it utmost importance, because the new and civilized person will not be aided by the description of the ancients; “There is the heel of this one who is well-informed,” or the distant approximation to him is close, as we say in our vernacular; “Far a stick” or “a Bedouin relative”, today devices help a person to reach his goal and desire, in a way that eliminates the question, and stop passers-by to show you the way, so we have to make digitization and romanization a guide for these modern devices that deal with roads through satellites, We have to establish a method that is followed and appropriate to our environment and the regions of our society in choosing street names, as is the case in developed countries, with a summary of the street name and a description of the name, which is one of the necessary things. Or a stream or a mountain or a valley and a slope, the description is important, especially in the names of the streets of men and the valuable things in life, in order to give the name its value, and why the choice was.

Just as we should not every time the renewal requires us to change the nomenclature in a radical way, taking off the old to replace it with the new or inserting purely local things in order to give the city the local character, and forget that our capital has the character of modern “cosmopolitan” cities, and the intention is not to separate them. Regarding its current and future nature, “Al-Aflaj” street, for example, is important as a name, and the word has a history and root in the region, but we have to choose the environment close to it. , but he has a high position there in the eye, and things are measured by him, for the people of Al-Ain will not recognize a street they have called “Bint Al-Nokhdha”, whom they do not know that she is a fish, and they do not know its shape, and perhaps they grew up with her in their hair on the grounds that she is the beautiful “Bint Al Nokhdha” and “ Ghawiya,” in addition to some names that surprise us in our streets, such as “Phosphorous Street.” This name does not indicate anything, is not documented for anything, does not concern us in anything, and does not mean anything in our life and history, so how if it is established in the Qattara area with its water, its flags and its palms And its castles and historical forts!

God bless “Dr. Abdul Rahman Makhlouf”, in that street that opened a few days ago in our capital, we felt that he is still in his city that he loves, and who has been with her since her poverty, the days of her burning, and the thirst of her soil.