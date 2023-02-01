“And, after all, what is a lie? It is nothing other than the truth with a mask.” Lord Byron

You are right, Mr. President. in the program Third degree January 25 I affirmed that a million dollars does not fit in a suitcase. I was wrong. If a bill weighs one gram, as you stated, a million dollars would add up to 10 kilos and would fit in a suitcase. I have always recognized my mistakes, today I do it again.

I wonder, however, when will you accept yours? According to Luis Estrada’s Spin firm, you have expressed an average of 94 lies a day for which he has accumulated more than 100 thousand in his government. While you were criticizing me on January 30, for example, you stated that I, along with other journalists, have “always been against us”. This is a mistake or a lie.

Yes, I have often questioned the president’s policies, but always providing arguments and data, never disqualifications. I have also pointed out its positive points. I have defended the idea, for example, that you are honest personally. I have also said that in managing public finances has been prudent. When I was fired from Grupo Radio Centro after 34 years of work, on the grounds that the company needed drivers “progressives“, close to the president, I publicly declared that it had not been an instruction from him, despite the fact that the contrary was circulating on networks. Yes ok I criticized the construction of Dos Bocas, I applauded the purchase of Deer Park. When the media was launched against his son, Jose Ramon Lopez Beltran, I studied the office report R. McConnell Group and I wrote: “I do not find any improper act in the rental of the house of conroe nor any connection between this act and the activities of Baker Hughes in Mexico. It may not be a politically correct conclusion, but it is what the available information says.”

Instead, Mr. President, you have lied about me. On November 1, 2022, for example, he stated in his morning that I have maintained that you have “an agreement with the narco. But if there is proof of an agreement, if Sarmiento presents proof, I resign from the Presidency, because what I consider most important in my life is my honesty. But he is used to lying, he lies as he breathes and the aura of serious, objective, professional people was created, deceiving many”. It’s just that I have never affirmed that you have an agreement with the drug trafficker.

I have pointed out errors in your policies and wonder: when will we see an acknowledgment of their mistakes? When will you accept, for example, that he made a mistake in canceling the Popular insurance and the consolidated purchases of medicines of the IMSSor that he was wrong to say that in December 2020 we would have a health system like the one in Denmark? When will he accept that he AIFA It has not solved the problem of saturation of the AICM? When will you recognize that his policies have resulted in economic stagnation in the first four years of his rule? When will he accept that he was wrong in budgeting for an investment of 8 billion dollars for the Dos Bocas refinery?

You said that you would give”too lazy to have a conversation” with me. I’m sorry, but you didn’t think so the dozens of times I interviewed you on radio and television, when you said that you suffered from an information siege. Today I reiterate that I respect you as a person, as a politician and as a president, but I am not willing to express only praise about him. I know that you think that whoever does not agree 100 percent with you is an adversary and corrupt. It’s not my case. I can agree on some points, but not be one more of his unconditional.

Cuauhtémoc. Lopez Obrador said yesterday that he considers Cuauhtemoc Cardenas as one more adversary in his already long list. “I respect him a lot, but we are in times of definition. It is to be with the people or with the oligarchy. There is no more, there is no fair means“. It is a position extremist Y dangerous.