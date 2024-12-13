Aciturri and Sonaca have reached an agreement for the Belgian firm, with the support of its historical shareholders Wallonie Entreprendre and SFPIM, to acquire 51% of the aerostructures business of the Burgos firm.

Through this integration, the two companies aim to become world leaders in the design of the aircraft of the future. To consolidate this European leader, both Spanish and Belgian shareholders will continue to actively participate in the governance of the new organization.

Aciturri is a family company founded in 1977 in Spain that operates mainly in the aerostructures business and also has an aeronautical engine components division. Aciturri’s aerostructures business employs almost 2,500 professionals and It expects to invoice 400 million euros in 2024. The company is recognized by the market for its experience, especially in the manufacturing of aerostructures in composite materials. These structures, due to their lightness, are essential for the development of new, more environmentally friendly aircraft.

Aciturri Aeroengines, the Caetano Aeronautic plant in Portugal and Aciturri Tech, remain outside the scope of the acquisition.

Sonaca, with a projected turnover of 700 million euros in 2024, is one of the world leaders in the development, certification and manufacturing of aeronautical structures and systems integration for the aircraft of the future. With a presence in 6 countries and 3,700 employees, Sonaca serves leading aircraft manufacturers with competencies spanning the civil aeronautics, defense and space markets.

This integration is fundamentally an industrial alliance: Sonaca, a leader in the manufacture of metal structures, and Aciturri, a leader in composite material structures, will jointly form a group made up of approximately 6,200 professionals in 7 countries, with a business volume of more than 1,100 million euros in 2024. Unidas, Sonaca and Aciturri will position themselves as the third independent actor worldwide, excluding subsidiaries of the original aircraft and engine manufacturers (OEM), becoming a leader with unique capabilities in the design and manufacturing of the aircraft of the future.

In a sector that is intensifying research and development efforts to achieve more sustainable air transport solutions, the union of Aciturri and Sonaca will boost research programs to contribute to the development of a low-carbon aircraft in 2035and reach the milestone of zero net emissions in 2050, ambitious objectives shared by the aeronautical industry globally.

Once the transaction is completed, both parties will work on the details of the integration, which will be developed on the basis of ensuring the continuity of business activity in all current headquarters and maintaining the management teams in each country. The completion of the operation is subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

For the CEO of Sonaca, Yves Delatte, this union is a decisive step not only for Sonaca, but for the entire European aeronautical industry: «Faced with the global consolidation of the aerostructures sector, Sonaca and Aciturri join forces to play a role of global leadership. Only by becoming a European and world leader together, we will help Europe retain a leading position in the design and production of the most sustainable future aircraft.

Ginés Clemente, executive president and founder of Aciturri, has expressed his satisfaction with this agreement, highlighting: «The internationalization of our aerostructures division is an important and necessary step to strengthen our business activity. Sonaca’s business areas and its client portfolio will provide new growth opportunities for our company and for our entire team.”

“The new integrated group will need all its collaborators and new talents to meet the growing production demand of our customers, fulfill new contracts and develop our research projects for the development of future aircraft,” concludes Yves Prete, Chairman of the Board. of Administration of the Sonaca Group.