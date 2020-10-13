Politics has started over the incident of acid throwing on three minor girls in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi targeted the Yogi government and alleged that the criminals in the state have increased. Three minors of a Dalit family sleeping on the roof of a house in Paska village of Paraspur police station area of ​​Gonda were burnt by acid throwing.

Priyanka tweeted a news statement stating the girls’ father wrote, “This person’s three daughters aged 17, 10 and eight were sleeping in the house. Someone entered and threw acid on them. ‘ Congress General Secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi alleged, “The UP government’s attitude to justify and defend those who commit anti-women crimes has encouraged the criminals in the state.”

On the other hand, SP Shailesh Kumar Pandey told that all three are under treatment in the district hospital. After reaching the burn ward with the forensic team, SP learned about the condition of the victim girls. Another forensic team has also been sent to the village for investigation. The barn ward has been closed to outsiders to protect the victims. SP Shailesh Pandey has said that strict action will be taken against whoever is guilty.

Father’s statement, ‘There was no enmity with anyone’

The father of the scorched girls in the accident says that after the incident, they felt that the daughters might have got scorched in the cylinder fire. But later it was discovered that an unknown person attacked him with acid. The father says, ‘The daughter screamed when she had acid. Hearing the sound, I opened the door. Took the daughter in her lap and asked if there was a fire from the cylinder, she said no. I was sleeping at the time of the incident. One daughter is 17 years old, one is 12 and one is 8 years old. ‘ The aggrieved father says that he does not suspect anyone. Till date there was no enmity with anyone in the village.