Chloroacetic acid spill from heavy goods vehicle occurred this evening, September 12, in the heavy goods vehicle parking lot of the Monferrato Est service area, on the A26 motorway, towards Gravellona Toce at the height of the municipality of Occimiano. The Monferrato Est and Monferrato Ovest service areas have been evacuated. The A26 motorway will be closed from the junction with the A21 motorway to the Casale Sud exit, in both directions.

Firefighters and several patrols of the Highway Police were on site, There are no injuries. Arpa technicians will monitor the area.