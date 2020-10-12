A burning sensation on the chest usually occurs when you eat more spicy and fried foods. Apart from this, chest irritation is often encountered in the event of stomach acid formation. The slightest negligence in the rest of the food and drink is enough to provoke Sholay on the chest. Come, now let us know about those domestic and easy remedies, which work to relieve chest irritation and provide immediate relief …To cool the burning sensation on the chest, take out of the refrigerator and drink a glass of cold milk. You will feel relief only after taking 2 to 3 sips. Keep in mind that drink milk kept in the refrigerator in the same condition if your throat is not sore.

– In the event of a bad condition, remove this milk from the refrigerator and keep it at a normal temperature for 15 to 20 minutes and then drink it. You will get immediate relief.

Drink milk lassi

– Take equal amount of milk and water and mix it in boora. Now sip it and drink it comfortably. Keep in mind not to snuff in one breath but to drink slowly. By the time your glass of lassi is gone, the burning sensation of the chest will have completely subsided.

Home remedies to soothe chest irritation

Eat gooseberry powder

Raw Amla, Amla Churna or Amla Candy, whatever is available with you, you can calm the chest irritation. But it would be better if you take half a teaspoon of amla powder and eat it with fresh water. You will get rest in few minutes.

Eat banana

Banana is a very beneficial fruit in calming the burning sensation. Whenever you are troubled by chest irritation and you get banana, then take banana without losing time. The burning sensation of the chest will be calm and you will feel the coolness.

Drink fresh water

To calm burning sensation, you should take a glass of fresh water and mix two pinches of black salt and 1 teaspoon of boora or sugar and consume it. You will get immediate relief.

